Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

