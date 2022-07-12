Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.82.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,019,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,990,694. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.