Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

TTD opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

