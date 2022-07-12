Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in VMware by 165.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,470 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in VMware by 26.4% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,268 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

