Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after acquiring an additional 223,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,423 shares during the period.
IVW opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
