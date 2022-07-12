Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $291.70 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $287.93 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

