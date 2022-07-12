Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

