Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 195.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $941,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

