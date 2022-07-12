Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 6%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 40,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,760,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

