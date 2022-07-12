Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS – Get Rating) were up 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.55). Approximately 44,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 38,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.49).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82.

Get Altus Strategies alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Grainger purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,162.70).

Altus Strategies plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, discovers, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, nickel, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. The company has a portfolio of projects, including the Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and the Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; the Tabakorole gold project and the Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; the Wadi Jundi gold project, the Gabal Al-Shaluhl gold project, the Gabal Om Ourada gold project, the Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; the Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; the Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; the Izougza copper-silver project, the Azrar copper project, and the Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; the Daro copper-gold project and the Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; the Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia; and the Toura nickel project located in Western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.