Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.82

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 37 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACH. StockNews.com cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Aluminum Co. of China ( NYSE:ACH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Aluminum Co. of China’s payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

