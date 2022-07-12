Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.34. Amarin shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 11,308 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Amarin alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $535.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amarin by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.