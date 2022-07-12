Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Up to $120.00

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $125.30. Amedisys shares last traded at $119.94, with a volume of 194 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Get Amedisys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.