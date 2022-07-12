American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.23% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 963,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 78,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 515.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDG opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $89.96.

