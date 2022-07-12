American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

