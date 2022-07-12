American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

