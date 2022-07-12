American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

