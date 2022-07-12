American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average is $151.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

