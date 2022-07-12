American Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after buying an additional 1,296,842 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $29,114,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 656,247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 499,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

