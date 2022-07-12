American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.30.

