American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.99.

MGM opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

