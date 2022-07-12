American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,294 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

