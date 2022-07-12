American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the period. American Financial Group comprises 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.34 and a one year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

