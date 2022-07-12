American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.31.

NYSE AMH opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,339,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

