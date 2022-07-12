Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.72. 47,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,253. The stock has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

