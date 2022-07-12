AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) is Osmium Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Osmium Partners LLC reduced its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,976 shares during the period. AMREP makes up about 1.5% of Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Osmium Partners LLC owned 0.89% of AMREP worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In related news, Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,865 shares in the company, valued at $299,028.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.82.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

