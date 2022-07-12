Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $13.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

