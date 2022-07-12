Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 86,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

