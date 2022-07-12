Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 195,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,187,920. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

