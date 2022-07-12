Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after buying an additional 495,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,409. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

