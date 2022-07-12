Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $2 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493,208. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.