Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $289,000 Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 119,477 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 292.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

EQNR traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 33,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,687. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.78.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

