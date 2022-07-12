Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target at $754.67

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $742.00.

BTDPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.25) to GBX 834 ($9.92) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.44) to GBX 650 ($7.73) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

BTDPY opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

