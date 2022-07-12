Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT at $46.10

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,348.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

