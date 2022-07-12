Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $36.67

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMICY. Citigroup raised shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($32.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Umicore has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

