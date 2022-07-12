Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Upgraded to “Buy” by National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a C$54.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.50.

Shares of TSE AND traded up C$1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.81. 17,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$37.01 and a 12-month high of C$55.84.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$148.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

