Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of FINS opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

