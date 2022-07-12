AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.70 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $775.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

