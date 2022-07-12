AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.73 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $775.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00.

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

