AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $296.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $316.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

AON has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

NYSE AON opened at $276.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AON has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.83.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AON will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AON by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,558,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

