Apollon Limassol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $112,990.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $300,462.16 and approximately $112,990.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00089377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00252566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008419 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.