Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.74. 1,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 504,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $51,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,963 shares of company stock worth $7,514,160. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

