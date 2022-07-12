Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) is Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178,022 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for 2.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $83,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ares Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of ARES opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.61%.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.