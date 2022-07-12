Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Argon (ARGON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Argon has a market cap of $150,903.70 and approximately $63,652.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 85,823,822 coins and its circulating supply is 79,995,540 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

