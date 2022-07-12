Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,000. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,976 shares of company stock worth $52,940,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

