Ark Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $56.42 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,298,151 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

