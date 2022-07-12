Arweave (AR) Price Tops $11.12 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $371.51 million and $33.34 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $11.12 or 0.00055925 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.