Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 470769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.19 million and a PE ratio of -21.58.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

