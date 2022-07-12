AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Lowered to $30.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 70.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,038. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $159,076. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

