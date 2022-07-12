Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.47 on Friday. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astrotech (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.